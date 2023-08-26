Truist Financial Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.63.

GPN opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.84. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $523,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4,802.1% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 384,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 376,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

