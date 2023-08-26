Trumpcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $1.15 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $1.15 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.39 or 0.06332760 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00027537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

