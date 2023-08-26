Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 872,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,410 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 99.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 111,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $191,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $522.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

