Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $61.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.60. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 190.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,356 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $184,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,208 shares of company stock valued at $7,670,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

