Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,152 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYE. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,028,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.04 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

