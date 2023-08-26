Tucker Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,484 Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BELFB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 486,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 170,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bel Fuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $45.44.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $168.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

