Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 62,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.7% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aren C. Leekong acquired 3,394 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $50,027.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $370,799.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,854 shares of company stock valued at $69,960 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.7 %

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market cap of $747.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Carlyle Secured Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.