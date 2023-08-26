Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.