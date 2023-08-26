Tucker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.