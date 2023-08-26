Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

