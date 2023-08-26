Tucker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 309 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $135.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.01. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

