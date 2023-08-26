Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the July 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUWOY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 41 ($0.52) to GBX 39 ($0.50) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 49 ($0.63) to GBX 53 ($0.68) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:TUWOY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.22. 2,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,155. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

