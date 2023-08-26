Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Update

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,100 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the July 31st total of 204,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TKC shares. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Cuts Dividend

NYSE:TKC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 617,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,458 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.