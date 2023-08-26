Ubiquiti Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.
Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.
Ubiquiti Stock Up 15.3 %
Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.27. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $152.50 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
