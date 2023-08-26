Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 52.6% in August

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the July 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Umicore Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,650. Umicore has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

