Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,515 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Union Pacific worth $139,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

