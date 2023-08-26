UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $489.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $488.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.22. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.53.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

