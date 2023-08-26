Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 57.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $757.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unitil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

