Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 357.6% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Univec Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS UNVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 582,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.
Univec Company Profile
