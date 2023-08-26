Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 357.6% from the July 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 935,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Univec Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS UNVC traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 582,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Univec has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

Univec Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

