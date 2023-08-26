Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $29.89 on Friday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 3,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $118,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,490,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $652,824.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,040,301.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,789 shares of company stock worth $1,549,204 in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Upstart by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

