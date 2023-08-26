Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in August

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Urbana Trading Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:UBAAF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,827. Urbana has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Get Urbana alerts:

About Urbana

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.