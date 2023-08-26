Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VVV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Valvoline stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $57,001.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,141.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,438 shares of company stock valued at $454,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valvoline by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $16,256,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Valvoline by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

