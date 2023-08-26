VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 314,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,749,000 after purchasing an additional 113,513 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $149.09 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.49 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

