Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $160.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average of $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

