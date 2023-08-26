Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,678,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,707,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,206,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,394,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,590. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

