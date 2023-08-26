Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. 5,242,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,494,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

