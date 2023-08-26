Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $80.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,252,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.