Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $95.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

