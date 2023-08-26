Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Angeles Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VTV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

