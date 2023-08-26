Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,484,000 after purchasing an additional 945,422 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. 1,932,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,859. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

