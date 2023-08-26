Venus BUSD (vBUSD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $844,617.57

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Venus BUSD has a market cap of $59.59 million and $844,617.57 worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus BUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus BUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02211166 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus BUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus BUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus BUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.