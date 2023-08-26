Verasity (VRA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $42.39 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00006026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

