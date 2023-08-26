Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Lifted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after buying an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.35. 14,912,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,221,728. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $43.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

