Vertcoin Hits One Day Volume of $10,945.82 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $10,945.82 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,012.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00250127 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00728640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00014715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00554835 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00060617 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00114703 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,493,860 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.