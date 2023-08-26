Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) Insider Tiffany Fuller Acquires 55,000 Shares

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX – Get Free Report) insider Tiffany Fuller purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,825.00 ($63,990.38).

Vicinity Centres Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get Vicinity Centres alerts:

Vicinity Centres Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Vicinity Centres’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. Vicinity Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 60 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.