VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 1,119.5% in August

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 1,119.5% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of UITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,014. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
