VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Up 1,119.5% in August

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 1,119.5% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,014. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,676,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,261,000 after acquiring an additional 149,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,964,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 723,993 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 189,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

