VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 241.8% from the July 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.21. 21,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,157. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 95,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

