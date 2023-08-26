Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,702,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,569,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,741,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 162,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,649,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,772,000 after buying an additional 254,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

