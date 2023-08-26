Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $502.72 million, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.60. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.69.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $106.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
