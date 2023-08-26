VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,261 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

VMware stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95. The stock has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.74. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMW

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.