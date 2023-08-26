Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €20.34 ($22.11) and last traded at €20.23 ($21.99). Approximately 2,006,070 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.77 ($21.49).

Vonovia Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €19.76.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.