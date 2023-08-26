Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,387,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after buying an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DFAS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 156,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,042. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $58.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

