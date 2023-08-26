Watershed Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,748,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,760. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

