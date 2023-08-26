Watershed Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2,138.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,779,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,306,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,230,000 after purchasing an additional 171,296 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,665,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,264,000 after purchasing an additional 404,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after purchasing an additional 90,483 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $201.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

