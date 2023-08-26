Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2,675.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,981 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Watsco worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $349.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

