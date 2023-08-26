WAX (WAXP) One Day Volume Hits $1.40 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, WAX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $136.39 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,037,376,320 coins and its circulating supply is 3,344,295,195 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,036,970,561.754606 with 3,343,889,436.8269844 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0408822 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,846,044.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

