Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Weibo Trading Down 8.8 %

WB stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Weibo has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo during the second quarter worth about $152,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

