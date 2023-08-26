Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 2,443,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,154,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 183.5% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,834,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,655,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 493,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WB. Bank of America lowered their price target on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

