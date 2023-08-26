Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Weibo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
