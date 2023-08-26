Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.90 and a 200-day moving average of $214.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $757.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

