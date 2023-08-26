Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 360 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $268.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $351.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.17.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

